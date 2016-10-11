Do you have difficulty reading local newspapers because of sight or other problems?
Borders Talking Newspaper can help by sending you a free weekly audio recording of items from the Southern Reporter, Berwickshire News and Hawick News.
You can listen to this week's edition by clickinghere.
The recording will download to your computer and you only have to click on the download to listen through Windows Media Player. It will open automatically but then, if you want to skip forward to another track, click on the double arrow to the right.