A free, accessible website providing local and community information for the people of the
Scottish Borders
Scottish Borders
The Scottish Government needs your input!
Help shape the future of support for social enterprises! The Scottish Government is gathering intell...
Guidance for community activities and village halls
We are circulating Issue 7 of the Guidance for those who run community acitivites and village halls....
Build Back a Better Borders Recovery Fund
Scottish Borders Council’s new Recovery Fund is open for applicationsThe one-off £500,00...
Scottish Government consultation on regulations for Local Place Plans
The Scottish Government is consulting on regulations to support the development of Local Place Plans...