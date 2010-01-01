Skip to main content

What are you looking for?

or Browse the Full Directory
Online Borders - A free, accessible website providing local and community information for the people of the
Scottish Borders
Want a listing for your group/organisation? Click Here
The Scottish Government needs your input!
Help shape the future of support for social enterprises! The Scottish Government is gathering intell...
Read More..
Guidance for community activities and village halls
We are circulating Issue 7 of the Guidance for those who run community acitivites and village halls....
Read More..
Build Back a Better Borders Recovery Fund
Scottish Borders Council’s new Recovery Fund is open for applicationsThe one-off £500,00...
Read More..
Scottish Government consultation on regulations for Local Place Plans
The Scottish Government is consulting on regulations to support the development of Local Place Plans...
Read More..

View All News..